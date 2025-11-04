Trump's New Fentanyl Deal: A Slippery Compromise with China

In a significant policy shift, U.S. President Donald Trump has agreed to reduce certain tariffs on Chinese goods, signaling a fresh approach in tackling the ongoing fentanyl crisis. The bilateral working group aims to better assess China's progress in combating the synthetic opioid trade.

This decision marks a departure from Trump's previously staunch stance, which relied heavily on punitive measures to force compliance. Experts argue that although the working group could bear fruit, China's track record on fulfilling its commitments remains questionable.

Amidst Republican skepticism and past frustrations in achieving tangible results, the ultimate success of the new agreement depends on China's adherence to its promises, with the potential reinstatement of tariffs looming if commitments are not met.

