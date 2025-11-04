Left Menu

Kerala's Leadership Continuity: The Drive for a Historic Third Term

Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is confirmed as the Left Democratic Front's candidate for the next state election, aiming for a third consecutive term. The LDF's leadership under Vijayan has been credited with significant development initiatives, while Finance Minister K N Balagopal stresses policy continuity during challenging times.

Kerala's Leadership Continuity: The Drive for a Historic Third Term
Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will spearhead the Left Democratic Front (LDF) in the upcoming state election as its chief ministerial candidate, senior CPI(M) leader and state Finance Minister K N Balagopal confirms.

Balagopal, speaking exclusively to PTI, highlighted the importance of consistency to uphold the progress initiated by the Pinarayi I and II governments. The LDF is optimistic about winning a third consecutive term.

The Finance Minister emphasized the significance of ongoing policies to further Kerala's industrial and technological advancements under Left rule. Despite fiscal challenges, he remains confident in supporting the state's welfare ambitions and praised Vijayan's seasoned leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

