Turkish nationalist party leader Devlet Bahceli, an influential figure and key ally of President Tayyip Erdogan, made a surprising statement on Tuesday. He suggested that releasing Selahattin Demirtas, the former pro-Kurdish party leader, from prison could be beneficial. This remark has sparked discussions across the political spectrum.

The unexpected comment was made during an informal conversation with reporters outside the Turkish parliament. It comes nearly a year after Bahceli previously pushed for major policy changes by advocating a renewed peace process with the militant Kurdistan Workers Party (PKK).

Bahceli's latest stance suggests a possible shift in Turkey's political dynamics, aligning with sporadic calls for a reconciliation-focused approach. Observers are keen to see how President Erdogan and other political figures might respond to these developments, which could reshape alliances and influence political discourse in the region.