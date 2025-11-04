Left Menu

A Shift in Turkish Politics: Bahceli Backs Demirtas Release

Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli has unexpectedly called for the release of former pro-Kurdish party leader Selahattin Demirtas. Despite past resistance, this move aligns with a recent peace process with PKK militants, addressing longstanding tensions with Turkey's Kurdish minority. The European Court of Human Rights previously declared Demirtas's imprisonment as a rights violation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:33 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:33 IST
Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli, a key ally of President Tayyip Erdogan, made a surprising statement advocating for the release of jailed pro-Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas.

This shift follows a peace initiative with the PKK, signaling potential progress in addressing Turkey's Kurdish issues, which have persistently fueled Demirtas's popularity.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled his detainment a rights violation, a decision Turkish officials consistently overlooked. Turkey's latest appeal was also denied, prompting Bahceli's call for Demirtas's release.

(With inputs from agencies.)

