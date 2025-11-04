A Shift in Turkish Politics: Bahceli Backs Demirtas Release

Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli, a key ally of President Tayyip Erdogan, made a surprising statement advocating for the release of jailed pro-Kurdish leader Selahattin Demirtas.

This shift follows a peace initiative with the PKK, signaling potential progress in addressing Turkey's Kurdish issues, which have persistently fueled Demirtas's popularity.

The European Court of Human Rights ruled his detainment a rights violation, a decision Turkish officials consistently overlooked. Turkey's latest appeal was also denied, prompting Bahceli's call for Demirtas's release.

