Azharuddin's Cabinet Comeback: A Strategic Move for Telangana

In a significant political development, Mohammad Azharuddin, the former Indian cricket captain, has been inducted into the Telangana Council of Ministers. He has been assigned the Minorities Welfare and Public Enterprises portfolios, as per an order issued by Chief Secretary K Ramakrishna Rao on Tuesday.

Azharuddin's appointment comes as part of strategic moves leading up to the Jubilee Hills bypoll, with the Congress party aiming to capture the seat. The bypoll, set for November 11, was triggered by the death of BRS MLA Maganti Gopinath, and the constituency's large Muslim voter base could prove pivotal.

Elevated under the Governor's quota as a Member of the Legislative Council (MLC), Azharuddin's entry into the cabinet increases its strength to 16, with room for further expansions. Although his 2023 Assembly constituency bid was unsuccessful, Azharuddin's political role continues to evolve.

(With inputs from agencies.)