Left Menu

Kharge Criticizes Bihar's Governance, Pledges Women Empowerment

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, criticized the BJP-JD(U) coalition in Bihar for failing to ensure women's safety and upliftment. He emphasized the Mahagathbandhan's commitment to women's empowerment and outlined promises such as financial assistance and pensions, asserting these are genuine commitments, not just electoral strategies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:52 IST
Kharge Criticizes Bihar's Governance, Pledges Women Empowerment
Kharge
  • Country:
  • India

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, took a firm stance against the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar, condemning the coalition for its failure to improve the security and economic condition of women and children in the state. Kharge highlighted stark statistics on malnutrition and anaemia, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The Congress leader reiterated his party's dedication to women's empowerment, promising financial aid of Rs 2,500 per month to women if the opposition Mahagathbandhan comes to power. He also pledged pensions for the elderly, widows, and disabled individuals, along with official recognition for Jeevika Didis, stressing these were not mere electoral promises.

Kharge took a jab at Prime Minister Modi, stating the need for the PM to acknowledge safety issues in Bihar as a failure of two decades of BJP-JD(U) governance. As the Bihar elections approach, set for November 6 and 11, the opposition INDIA bloc has named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025