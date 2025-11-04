Kharge Criticizes Bihar's Governance, Pledges Women Empowerment

Mallikarjun Kharge, the Congress president, took a firm stance against the BJP-JD(U) alliance in Bihar, condemning the coalition for its failure to improve the security and economic condition of women and children in the state. Kharge highlighted stark statistics on malnutrition and anaemia, underscoring the gravity of the situation.

The Congress leader reiterated his party's dedication to women's empowerment, promising financial aid of Rs 2,500 per month to women if the opposition Mahagathbandhan comes to power. He also pledged pensions for the elderly, widows, and disabled individuals, along with official recognition for Jeevika Didis, stressing these were not mere electoral promises.

Kharge took a jab at Prime Minister Modi, stating the need for the PM to acknowledge safety issues in Bihar as a failure of two decades of BJP-JD(U) governance. As the Bihar elections approach, set for November 6 and 11, the opposition INDIA bloc has named RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav as its chief ministerial candidate.