Left Menu

Rajnath Singh Champions NDA's Vision for Bihar's Development

Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, endorsed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his corruption-free record while highlighting the NDA's commitment to Bihar's development. Singh dismissed opposition claims of job promises and emphasized the Modi government's substantial financial support to Bihar, underscoring a vision for a prosperous India by 2047.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:00 IST
Rajnath Singh Champions NDA's Vision for Bihar's Development
Rajnath Singh
  • Country:
  • India

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his unblemished corruption record in a Tuesday address, emphasizing that only the NDA can develop the state.

During election rallies in Vaishali and Patna, Singh refuted claims by INDIA bloc leaders about securing government jobs for every family, questioning the financial feasibility of such promises.

Singh highlighted that while the UPA allocated only Rs 2 lakh crore to Bihar, the Modi-led government has disbursed Rs 15 lakh crore over a decade, advocating for continued support for NDA for Bihar and India's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025