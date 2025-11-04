Rajnath Singh Champions NDA's Vision for Bihar's Development
Rajnath Singh, India's Defence Minister, endorsed Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his corruption-free record while highlighting the NDA's commitment to Bihar's development. Singh dismissed opposition claims of job promises and emphasized the Modi government's substantial financial support to Bihar, underscoring a vision for a prosperous India by 2047.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:00 IST
- Country:
- India
Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his unblemished corruption record in a Tuesday address, emphasizing that only the NDA can develop the state.
During election rallies in Vaishali and Patna, Singh refuted claims by INDIA bloc leaders about securing government jobs for every family, questioning the financial feasibility of such promises.
Singh highlighted that while the UPA allocated only Rs 2 lakh crore to Bihar, the Modi-led government has disbursed Rs 15 lakh crore over a decade, advocating for continued support for NDA for Bihar and India's prosperity.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Not a single corruption case against CM Nitish Kumar, only NDA can make Bihar 'viksit': Defence Minister Rajnath Singh at Vaishali rally.
Scindia Honours Bhupen Hazarika Awardees, Calls Women and Youth the Architects of Viksit Bharat
Lok Sabha Speaker Urges IPS Officers to Uphold Rule of Law for Viksit Bharat
MoSPI, IICA Partner to Develop SDG Alignment Framework for Viksit Bharat Vision
To achieve the goal of a Viksit Bharat, we must thwart every conspiracy that seeks to undermine the unity of the nation: PM Modi.