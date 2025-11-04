Rajnath Singh Champions NDA's Vision for Bihar's Development

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh praised Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar for his unblemished corruption record in a Tuesday address, emphasizing that only the NDA can develop the state.

During election rallies in Vaishali and Patna, Singh refuted claims by INDIA bloc leaders about securing government jobs for every family, questioning the financial feasibility of such promises.

Singh highlighted that while the UPA allocated only Rs 2 lakh crore to Bihar, the Modi-led government has disbursed Rs 15 lakh crore over a decade, advocating for continued support for NDA for Bihar and India's prosperity.

(With inputs from agencies.)