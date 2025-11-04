Left Menu

South Sudan's Cabinet Tumult: Finance Minister Ousted Again

South Sudan's President Salva Kiir has dismissed Finance Minister Athian Diing Athian, appointing Barnaba Bak Chol in his place. This marks Kiir's ongoing reshuffle of government roles to maintain control amid conflict and succession intrigue. The nation has faced repeated postponement of elections and increased political instability since 2011 independence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Juba | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:27 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:27 IST
  • Country:
  • South Sudan

In a continued shake-up of South Sudan's political framework, President Salva Kiir has dismissed Finance Minister Athian Diing Athian, barely two months after his appointment. The South Sudan Broadcasting Corporation confirmed on Monday night that Barnaba Bak Chol will assume the role.

Political analysts suggest that Kiir's frequent reshuffles, especially of military and governmental key positions, are tactics to solidify his grip on power amidst ongoing armed conflict and speculation over his succession plans. Since its secession from Sudan in 2011, South Sudan has seldom seen political stability.

Contributing to the nation's tumult, elections have been delayed twice. Tensions are further exacerbated by the treason charges against First Vice President Riek Machar, Kiir's adversary during the 2013-2018 civil war. Barnaba Bak Chol, now reinstated as finance minister, was previously removed from the position in March 2024.

