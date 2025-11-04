D66 Edges Far-Right in Nail-Biter Dutch Election

A dramatic national election in the Netherlands concluded with the centrist D66 party narrowly triumphing over Geert Wilders' far-right Party for Freedom, thanks to postal votes from overseas Dutch citizens. Both parties now command 26 seats in parliament after D66 secured a slim lead of approximately 28,000 votes, though this wasn't enough for an extra seat.

Rob Jetten, the 38-year-old D66 leader, heralded the election as a "historic result," expressing pride yet acknowledging a "great responsibility" towards the nation. If he assumes leadership, Jetten would be the youngest and first openly gay leader of the country, marking a significant cultural milestone.

Despite finishing in second place, Wilders' party, suffering an 11-seat loss, has seen a decline in support following previous coalition challenges. Wilders has hinted at voting irregularities without evidence, claims dismissed by municipalities and the Electoral Council. D66 faces the task of forming a coalition, which could be a prolonged endeavor.

(With inputs from agencies.)