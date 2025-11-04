D66 Edges Far-Right in Nail-Biter Dutch Election
The Dutch election result sees the centrist D66 narrowly defeating Geert Wilders' far-right PVV after securing postal votes. Despite identical parliamentary seats, Wilders' party loses support amid past coalition failures. D66's Rob Jetten is poised to become the youngest and first openly gay leader.
A dramatic national election in the Netherlands concluded with the centrist D66 party narrowly triumphing over Geert Wilders' far-right Party for Freedom, thanks to postal votes from overseas Dutch citizens. Both parties now command 26 seats in parliament after D66 secured a slim lead of approximately 28,000 votes, though this wasn't enough for an extra seat.
Rob Jetten, the 38-year-old D66 leader, heralded the election as a "historic result," expressing pride yet acknowledging a "great responsibility" towards the nation. If he assumes leadership, Jetten would be the youngest and first openly gay leader of the country, marking a significant cultural milestone.
Despite finishing in second place, Wilders' party, suffering an 11-seat loss, has seen a decline in support following previous coalition challenges. Wilders has hinted at voting irregularities without evidence, claims dismissed by municipalities and the Electoral Council. D66 faces the task of forming a coalition, which could be a prolonged endeavor.
(With inputs from agencies.)