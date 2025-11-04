Nigeria Dismisses Trump's Military Action Threat Over Religious Persecution

In a firm response to U.S. President Donald Trump's military threat, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar declared that state-backed religious persecution is "impossible" under Nigerian law. Addressing the issue alongside German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Berlin, Tuggar emphasized Nigeria's constitutional commitment to religious freedom and the rule of law.

Trump had warned of halting all aid to Nigeria, should it fail to address the killings of Christians by Islamist insurgents. Furthermore, he suggested that any military intervention would aim to eradicate these terrorists decisively. Nigeria, being Africa's most populous nation and leading oil producer, reacted by indicating a willingness to accept U.S. assistance, on the condition that its territorial integrity remains inviolable.

While Nigeria remains open to constructive U.S. support, advisors to President Bola Tinubu downplayed Trump's comments, noting that the U.S. President has positive sentiments towards Nigeria. The Nigerian presidency underlined the non-literal nature of Trump's statements.

