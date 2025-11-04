Left Menu

Nigeria Dismisses Trump's Military Action Threat Over Religious Persecution

Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar refutes state involvement in religious persecution after U.S. President Donald Trump's military action threat. Tuggar insists Nigeria's laws ensure religious freedom. Nigerian officials welcome U.S. help against insurgents, stressing respect for territorial integrity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:43 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:43 IST
Nigeria Dismisses Trump's Military Action Threat Over Religious Persecution

In a firm response to U.S. President Donald Trump's military threat, Nigerian Foreign Minister Yusuf Tuggar declared that state-backed religious persecution is "impossible" under Nigerian law. Addressing the issue alongside German counterpart Johann Wadephul in Berlin, Tuggar emphasized Nigeria's constitutional commitment to religious freedom and the rule of law.

Trump had warned of halting all aid to Nigeria, should it fail to address the killings of Christians by Islamist insurgents. Furthermore, he suggested that any military intervention would aim to eradicate these terrorists decisively. Nigeria, being Africa's most populous nation and leading oil producer, reacted by indicating a willingness to accept U.S. assistance, on the condition that its territorial integrity remains inviolable.

While Nigeria remains open to constructive U.S. support, advisors to President Bola Tinubu downplayed Trump's comments, noting that the U.S. President has positive sentiments towards Nigeria. The Nigerian presidency underlined the non-literal nature of Trump's statements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025