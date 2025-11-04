Left Menu

West Bengal's Pre-Election Voter Roll Revision Sparks Political Debate

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls across West Bengal has commenced, involving over 80,000 booth-level officers in door-to-door enumeration lasting until December 4. Despite technical glitches and logistical challenges, especially concerning schoolteachers' dual roles, the process is seen as politically sensitive ahead of the 2026 assembly polls.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:16 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:16 IST
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls began on a politically charged note on Tuesday as over 80,000 booth-level officers embarked on a month-long house-to-house enumeration exercise. The action comes ahead of the state's 2026 assembly elections, stirring political controversy.

Despite a generally peaceful start, the rollout was marred by a technical hiccup that halted the online distribution of forms. Meanwhile, many schoolteachers tapped as BLOs expressed difficulties in balancing their electoral duties with regular teaching responsibilities.

Political parties have responded predictably, with the BJP welcoming the SIR for transparency and the TMC raising concerns about its timing and alleged bias. Efforts by election officials, however, continue amid assurances that the SIR will proceed efficiently in the coming weeks.

