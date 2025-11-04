West Bengal's Pre-Election Voter Roll Revision Sparks Political Debate
The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of West Bengal's electoral rolls began on a politically charged note on Tuesday as over 80,000 booth-level officers embarked on a month-long house-to-house enumeration exercise. The action comes ahead of the state's 2026 assembly elections, stirring political controversy.
Despite a generally peaceful start, the rollout was marred by a technical hiccup that halted the online distribution of forms. Meanwhile, many schoolteachers tapped as BLOs expressed difficulties in balancing their electoral duties with regular teaching responsibilities.
Political parties have responded predictably, with the BJP welcoming the SIR for transparency and the TMC raising concerns about its timing and alleged bias. Efforts by election officials, however, continue amid assurances that the SIR will proceed efficiently in the coming weeks.
