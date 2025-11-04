Lalu Prasad Yadav Rallies in Patna: A Turning Point for Bihar Politics?
RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav joined a roadshow in Patna to support CPI-ML candidate Gopal Ravidas for the Phulwari Assembly seat. Ravidas praised Yadav as a champion for the voiceless, confident in Mahagathbandhan's victory. The elections pose a pivotal moment for Bihar's political landscape, featuring new promises and traditional rivalries.
On Tuesday, RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav took to the streets of Patna in a vibrant roadshow, throwing his weight behind CPI-ML candidate Gopal Ravidas for the Phulwari Assembly constituency. Ravidas lauded Yadav as a 'voice of the voiceless' and expressed his optimism about a Mahagathbandhan triumph, highlighting Yadav's pledge to secure jobs for Bihar's youth.
Phulwari, one of the 38 SC-reserved constituencies, is a key battleground traditionally dominated by Janata Dal (United). Former Minister Shyam Rajak held the seat for a decade until 2020. Now, with Gopal Ravidas defending his seat, JD(U) has reinstated Rajak in a bid to reclaim the constituency in the polls scheduled for November 6.
Meanwhile, Rashtriya Janata Dal's Tejashwi Yadav voiced his intention to topple the 20-year-old JD(U)-led NDA regime. He pledged Rs 30,000 to be deposited into women's accounts under the 'Mai Bahin Maan Yojana' as a countermeasure against inflation. The assembly elections, involving various parties, will unfold in two phases, with results set for November 14.
