Protests Erupt Over Credit for Kerala Road Project

Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee Chief Sunny Joseph encountered significant protests from ruling CPI (M) workers on Tuesday. The confrontation arose as Joseph was set to inaugurate a road project under the Iritty Municipality, with allegations flying about the misattribution of credit for the funding.

The protesting workers claimed that the 1.25 crore rupees needed for Chavassery road came from the Pinarayi Vijayan government. As Iritty's MLA, Joseph was accused of misleading the public by taking credit for Congress, leading to chants of "Sunny vakkeel go back" from the gathered crowd.

Though tensions rose and verbal exchanges ensued, Joseph maintained a composed demeanor before leaving the venue. Congress members defended Joseph's involvement, asserting his right as an MLA to inaugurate local projects.