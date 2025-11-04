Left Menu

South Asians in Politics: Pioneering Change in the US Elections

As the US prepares for elections, multiple Indian-American and South Asian candidates are vying for key political roles. Prominent figures like Ghazala Hashmi and Zohran Mamdani challenge incumbents, representing a significant wave of South Asian political engagement. Voter participation is emphasized to ensure representation and progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:54 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:54 IST
The upcoming US elections mark a significant moment for Indian-American and South Asian involvement in politics. With several candidates in the running, the community is poised to make substantial impacts on key political races nationwide.

Among the most watched contests is the race for Virginia's Lieutenant Governor, with Ghazala Hashmi seeking to become a trailblazer as the first Muslim and South Asian American to be elected to the post. Hashmi's previous political triumphs have already shaken the norms, and her campaign reflects the growing influence of South Asian candidates.

Similarly, in New York City, Zohran Mamdani is gaining momentum in the mayoral race. The Democratic socialist is competing against well-known figures like Andrew Cuomo and has surged in the polls, underscoring the shifting dynamics in local politics. Indian American Impact encourages all eligible voters to harness this momentum by participating in the elections.

