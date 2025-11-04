Former U.S. Vice President Dick Cheney has passed away, prompting reactions from national figures, including former President George W. Bush. Bush hailed Cheney as an exemplary public servant and loyal vice president, citing his high intelligence and integrity throughout his career in various high-ranking political roles.

The Cheney family released a heartfelt statement reflecting on his legacy as both a compassionate family man and a revered public figure. They praised his dedication to the nation and the values he instilled in his family members, emphasizing his passion for country and courage.

Cheney's impact on American politics remains significant, having served in numerous influential positions higher echelons of government. His leadership and contributions are remembered as pivotal during key moments in recent U.S. history.

