Electoral Roll Anxiety: Unraveling the Tragic Toll in West Bengal

Recent suicides in West Bengal are reportedly linked to public anxiety about the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. These tragic incidents have intensified political tensions. Authorities and political parties urge calm, as concerns over official documentation errors and electoral exclusion contribute to the fear and distress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 21:09 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 21:09 IST
Anxiety stemming from the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls has been linked to two additional suicide cases in West Bengal, as reported on Tuesday. The incidents occurred in the districts of Howrah and Murshidabad, raising the death toll allegedly connected to SIR to five since late October.

The first incident involved Mahul Sheikh, a 45-year-old farmer from Kandi, Murshidabad. Sheikh reportedly consumed pesticide after discovering his name was missing from the 2002 voter list, fearing the consequences of the SIR initiative. Despite being transported to local hospitals, he succumbed to his condition on the way, according to police reports.

Meanwhile, in Howrah, 30-year-old Jahir Mal was found dead by hanging, reportedly distressed over document errors that he feared would cause issues during the SIR process. Political responses vary, with TMC offering support to affected families while BJP denies accusations of political manipulation, emphasizing the ECI's reassurance to voters.

