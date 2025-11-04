Remembering Dick Cheney: A Legacy of Leadership

In a sweeping acknowledgment of his profound influence on U.S. politics, former leaders and family members pay tribute to the late Dick Cheney, the former U.S. Vice President. Cheney, remembered for his impactful career, passed away, leaving a notable legacy of public service.

Former President George W. Bush lauded Cheney as a man of integrity and intellect. Bush recalled how Cheney's deep experience and loyalty made him an indispensable ally during his presidency, noting the confidence he inspired among five presidents throughout his political journey.

The Cheney family expressed immense gratitude for his legacy, highlighting his patriotic spirit and values. Other figures, including former Vice President Mike Pence and Senator John Barrasso, also commemorated Cheney's strong defense of America's security and his role in shaping national history.

