Forging Future Ties: India-UK Strategic Dialogue

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri engaged with leading scholars in the UK to discuss India's foreign policy and strategic partnerships. The interactions aimed to bolster the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership following recent bilateral visits by Prime Ministers Narendra Modi and Keir Starmer, focusing on trade and multipolarity in Asia.
Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with prominent UK scholars to engage in comprehensive discussions about India's foreign policy and strategic goals.
During an event at Chatham House, Misri elaborated on the theme 'What does India want from the world?' elucidating India's foreign priorities and partnerships with UK interlocutors.
The bilateral visit seeks to fortify the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, building on recent high-level visits aimed at strengthening trade and governance frameworks.
