Forging Future Ties: India-UK Strategic Dialogue

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri met with prominent UK scholars to engage in comprehensive discussions about India's foreign policy and strategic goals.

During an event at Chatham House, Misri elaborated on the theme 'What does India want from the world?' elucidating India's foreign priorities and partnerships with UK interlocutors.

The bilateral visit seeks to fortify the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, building on recent high-level visits aimed at strengthening trade and governance frameworks.

(With inputs from agencies.)