Thawing Cold Relations: U.S. Eases Sanctions on Belarus

The U.S. Treasury Department has taken a notable step in easing tensions with Belarus by lifting certain sanctions on its national airline, Belavia, and allowing transactions involving President Alexander Lukashenko's aircraft. This move reflects a gradual warming in diplomatic relations between the U.S. and Belarus.

The Office of Foreign Assets Control formally lifted restrictions on Belavia, enabling the airline to engage in transactions and maintain its aircraft, including those associated with high-ranking officials and Lukashenko's family. A new license allows specific transactions for three previously sanctioned aircraft.

Despite these actions, numerous sanctions related to Belarus' controversial 2020 election and its support for Russia remain in place. The Treasury and the State Department have not yet commented. Meanwhile, former President Trump, who resumed office this year, has been increasing engagement with Belarus in pursuit of fostering diplomatic relationships.

