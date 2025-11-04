Left Menu

Bosnia's Political Turbulence: Dodik Barred and the Future of the Serb Republic

Bosnian Serb leader Milorad Dodik's appeals were dismissed by Bosnia's Constitutional Court, which upheld a ban preventing him from holding political office. This decision raises questions about the legality of the Serb Republic's government reshuffle and prompts an early presidential election. U.S. sanctions on Dodik have been lifted following parliamentary actions.

Updated: 04-11-2025 23:33 IST
The Constitutional Court of Bosnia rejected appeals by Milorad Dodik, the nationalist leader of the Bosnian Serbs, against a ruling that bans him from political office for six years. Dodik, who wants the Serb Republic to join Serbia, was removed from his position as regional president for defying international and court rulings.

This decision comes with wider political implications, as analysts question the legality of the current Serb Republic's government. Despite being stripped of his mandate, Dodik continued to perform presidential duties, prompting the election commission to schedule an early presidential vote on November 23.

In an unexpected political maneuver, Dodik's coalition led a parliamentary vote to appoint an interim president and repeal separatist laws. The U.S. responded by lifting sanctions on Dodik and his affiliates, attributing these developments to successful crisis management efforts in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

