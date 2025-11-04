Bosnia's Political Turbulence: Dodik Barred and the Future of the Serb Republic

The Constitutional Court of Bosnia rejected appeals by Milorad Dodik, the nationalist leader of the Bosnian Serbs, against a ruling that bans him from political office for six years. Dodik, who wants the Serb Republic to join Serbia, was removed from his position as regional president for defying international and court rulings.

This decision comes with wider political implications, as analysts question the legality of the current Serb Republic's government. Despite being stripped of his mandate, Dodik continued to perform presidential duties, prompting the election commission to schedule an early presidential vote on November 23.

In an unexpected political maneuver, Dodik's coalition led a parliamentary vote to appoint an interim president and repeal separatist laws. The U.S. responded by lifting sanctions on Dodik and his affiliates, attributing these developments to successful crisis management efforts in Bosnia and Herzegovina.

