Sajith Premadasa Advocates for Stronger Indo-Lankan Ties Amid Challenges
Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, emphasized the importance of elevating Indo-Lankan relations beyond parochial thinking. He highlighted mutual benefits and the need for cooperation on technology and investment, as Sri Lanka faces economic, social, and political challenges, including poverty and foreign debt repayment.
- Country:
- India
During a recent address, Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition, stressed the need to transcend narrow perspectives in Indo-Lankan relations. Amid the nation's economic, social, and political challenges, he advocated for leveraging the partnership as an opportunity for mutual prosperity.
Premadasa highlighted the critical need for cooperation in technology and investment, especially as Sri Lanka grapples with its triple tragedies: the Easter Sunday attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic mismanagement. These have plunged nearly 40% of the population into various forms of poverty.
Asserting Sri Lanka's commitment to India's national security interests, Premadasa called for a results-based approach to bilateral cooperation, particularly in promoting green energy and South-South cooperation. He urged Indian investors to support Sri Lanka's recovery through capital and resource infusion.
ALSO READ
India and New Zealand Propel FTA Talks for Mutual Economic Growth
Israel's Economic Growth Outlook Adjusted Downwards
Economic Growth: Britain's Path to Overcoming Challenges
Revamping Business Rates: A Step Toward Economic Growth
Amit Shah's Vision for a Revitalized Bihar: From Flood Prevention to Economic Growth