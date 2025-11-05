Sajith Premadasa Advocates for Stronger Indo-Lankan Ties Amid Challenges

During a recent address, Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition, stressed the need to transcend narrow perspectives in Indo-Lankan relations. Amid the nation's economic, social, and political challenges, he advocated for leveraging the partnership as an opportunity for mutual prosperity.

Premadasa highlighted the critical need for cooperation in technology and investment, especially as Sri Lanka grapples with its triple tragedies: the Easter Sunday attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic mismanagement. These have plunged nearly 40% of the population into various forms of poverty.

Asserting Sri Lanka's commitment to India's national security interests, Premadasa called for a results-based approach to bilateral cooperation, particularly in promoting green energy and South-South cooperation. He urged Indian investors to support Sri Lanka's recovery through capital and resource infusion.