Left Menu

Sajith Premadasa Advocates for Stronger Indo-Lankan Ties Amid Challenges

Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition, Sajith Premadasa, emphasized the importance of elevating Indo-Lankan relations beyond parochial thinking. He highlighted mutual benefits and the need for cooperation on technology and investment, as Sri Lanka faces economic, social, and political challenges, including poverty and foreign debt repayment.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 05-11-2025 00:46 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 00:46 IST
Sajith Premadasa Advocates for Stronger Indo-Lankan Ties Amid Challenges
Sajith Premadasa
  • Country:
  • India

During a recent address, Sajith Premadasa, Sri Lanka's Leader of Opposition, stressed the need to transcend narrow perspectives in Indo-Lankan relations. Amid the nation's economic, social, and political challenges, he advocated for leveraging the partnership as an opportunity for mutual prosperity.

Premadasa highlighted the critical need for cooperation in technology and investment, especially as Sri Lanka grapples with its triple tragedies: the Easter Sunday attacks, the COVID-19 pandemic, and economic mismanagement. These have plunged nearly 40% of the population into various forms of poverty.

Asserting Sri Lanka's commitment to India's national security interests, Premadasa called for a results-based approach to bilateral cooperation, particularly in promoting green energy and South-South cooperation. He urged Indian investors to support Sri Lanka's recovery through capital and resource infusion.

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

 Global
2
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global
3
Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

 Global
4
U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025