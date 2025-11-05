Left Menu

Trump's SNAP Standoff: Aid Tied to Shutdown Politics

President Trump announced that SNAP benefits will only resume after the government shutdown ends, despite legal pressure to fund assistance. The USDA plans reduced payments amid the standoff, struggling with administrative hurdles. Legal and political tensions rise as aid for millions remains in jeopardy.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 01:10 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 01:10 IST
Trump's SNAP Standoff: Aid Tied to Shutdown Politics

President Trump sparked confusion on Tuesday by stating that food assistance benefits for millions of Americans would resume only when the federal shutdown concludes. Trump's comments, shared on Truth Social, place the resumption of SNAP benefits on the condition that Democrats open the government. Legal pressures mount as cities and nonprofits urge the judiciary to compel the White House to maintain funding.

The drama unfolded a day after the USDA announced emergency funding for reduced November benefits. The situation followed a judicial block of plans to suspend payments. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the administration is adhering to court orders, framing Trump's remarks as a reference to future SNAP benefits.

As the shutdown matched its length record, political blame intensified. A judicial ruling offered Trump options to fund benefits partially or fully by resolving administrative issues. The USDA announced plans for 50% allocations, but states face logistical delays. Advocates urge swift action to alleviate hunger, as a Thursday hearing looms to address funding concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

Wall Street Woes: Concerns Rise Over Market Valuations Amidst AI Boom

 Global
2
Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decline

Market Turbulence: Key Indexes Plunge Amidst Caution and Cryptocurrency Decl...

 Global
3
Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

Tesla's Pay Package Clash: Norway's Sovereign Wealth Fund Stakes a Stand

 Global
4
U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

U.S. Delivers Emergency Aid After Hurricane Melissa Ravages the Caribbean

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025