Trump's SNAP Standoff: Aid Tied to Shutdown Politics

President Trump sparked confusion on Tuesday by stating that food assistance benefits for millions of Americans would resume only when the federal shutdown concludes. Trump's comments, shared on Truth Social, place the resumption of SNAP benefits on the condition that Democrats open the government. Legal pressures mount as cities and nonprofits urge the judiciary to compel the White House to maintain funding.

The drama unfolded a day after the USDA announced emergency funding for reduced November benefits. The situation followed a judicial block of plans to suspend payments. White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt clarified that the administration is adhering to court orders, framing Trump's remarks as a reference to future SNAP benefits.

As the shutdown matched its length record, political blame intensified. A judicial ruling offered Trump options to fund benefits partially or fully by resolving administrative issues. The USDA announced plans for 50% allocations, but states face logistical delays. Advocates urge swift action to alleviate hunger, as a Thursday hearing looms to address funding concerns.

(With inputs from agencies.)