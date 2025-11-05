A Political Legacy: Dick Cheney's Complex Relationship with Trump

Former US Vice President Dick Cheney, an iconic figure within the Republican Party, held a complex relationship with former President Donald Trump, often seen as his political opponent.

While White House flags were lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Cheney, the reaction from the Trump camp was notably subdued. There was no social media acknowledgment from Trump, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made only brief comments when questioned by the press.

Despite granting a pardon to Cheney's former chief of staff, Scooter Libby, Trump's animosity was fueled by criticism from Cheney's daughter, Liz, who opposed Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. The elder Cheney, once a staunch Republican, even endorsed Trump's Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.