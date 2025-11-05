Left Menu

A Political Legacy: Dick Cheney's Complex Relationship with Trump

The article explores the intricate political relationship between former US Vice President Dick Cheney and former President Donald Trump. Despite being a prominent Republican, Cheney and his daughter, Liz Cheney, opposed Trump's efforts to overturn the 2020 election, leading to tensions between the two political figures.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 01:48 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 01:48 IST
Former US Vice President Dick Cheney, an iconic figure within the Republican Party, held a complex relationship with former President Donald Trump, often seen as his political opponent.

While White House flags were lowered to half-staff in remembrance of Cheney, the reaction from the Trump camp was notably subdued. There was no social media acknowledgment from Trump, and Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt made only brief comments when questioned by the press.

Despite granting a pardon to Cheney's former chief of staff, Scooter Libby, Trump's animosity was fueled by criticism from Cheney's daughter, Liz, who opposed Trump's efforts to challenge the 2020 election results. The elder Cheney, once a staunch Republican, even endorsed Trump's Democratic opponent, Kamala Harris.

