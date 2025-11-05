Left Menu

Trump Engages in Trade Talks with Switzerland

U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Swiss representatives to discuss trade. The meeting concluded with plans for Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to continue discussions with Swiss leaders.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 03:54 IST
Trump Engages in Trade Talks with Switzerland
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • United States

In a move to strengthen international relations, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he met with representatives from Switzerland to discuss trade and other important topics.

The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, concluded with an understanding that further discussions will be spearheaded by the U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.

According to a statement by President Trump on Truth Social, Greer will engage with Switzerland's leaders to elaborate on the subjects discussed.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

High-Stakes Gubernatorial Races Test Trump's Political Influence

 Global
2
Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

Tragedy Strikes Tuzla: Deadly Fire in Retirees' Boarding House

 Bosnia And Herzegovina
3
U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks

U.S. Moves to Lift Sanctions on Syrian Leaders Amid New Diplomatic Talks

 Global
4
Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

Historic NYC Mayoral Race: Youth vs Legacy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025