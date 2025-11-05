Trump Engages in Trade Talks with Switzerland
U.S. President Donald Trump announced a meeting with Swiss representatives to discuss trade. The meeting concluded with plans for Trade Representative Jamieson Greer to continue discussions with Swiss leaders.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Washington DC | Updated: 05-11-2025 03:54 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 03:54 IST
- Country:
- United States
In a move to strengthen international relations, U.S. President Donald Trump announced that he met with representatives from Switzerland to discuss trade and other important topics.
The meeting, which took place on Tuesday, concluded with an understanding that further discussions will be spearheaded by the U.S. Trade Representative Jamieson Greer.
According to a statement by President Trump on Truth Social, Greer will engage with Switzerland's leaders to elaborate on the subjects discussed.
(With inputs from agencies.)
