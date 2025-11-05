Left Menu

Tragic Incident Strikes Purnea: Family Found Dead in Mysterious Circumstances

Naveen Kushwaha, his wife Mala Devi, and daughter Tanu Priya were discovered dead in their home in Purnea, Bihar. The elder brother of JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha, Naveen was a popular figure who had contested elections before. Police are investigating the cause of death.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Purnea | Updated: 05-11-2025 09:03 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 09:03 IST
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic event unfolded in Bihar's Purnea district as the elder brother of a JD(U) leader and his family were found dead in their residence. The deceased, identified as Naveen Kushwaha, along with his wife Mala Devi and daughter Tanu Priya, were discovered on Tuesday night, according to the police.

The bodies were found in their home located in the European colony under the Kehat Police Station limits. Purnea Sadar Sub-Divisional Police Officer Jyoti Shankar confirmed the victims' identities and mentioned that Naveen was the elder brother of local JD(U) leader Neeranjan Kushwaha.

Authorities have launched an investigation, with forensic experts collecting evidence from the scene to determine the cause of death. Residents noted that Naveen was a well-liked individual, known for having previously contested both Lok Sabha and assembly elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)

