Saket Court Staff's Tragic Death Sparks Protest for Justice

A protest erupted outside Saket Court in Delhi after a staff member died by apparent suicide, citing work pressure in a note. Court staff and BAR Association members demanded justice, highlighting concerns over workload communication. A similar incident occurred on January 4 at Le Meridien hotel.

Protest outside court after staff member commits suicide in Saket court complex (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
In a tragic turn of events, a staff member at Saket Court in Delhi reportedly died by suicide on Friday, prompting a protest outside the court complex. The deceased, identified as Ahlmad Harish, allegedly jumped from a building within the complex, with authorities confirming he succumbed to his injuries shortly after.

The incident has sent shockwaves through the court community, as Harish is said to have left a suicide note attributing his drastic action to overwhelming work pressure. In the wake of his death, colleagues and members of the BAR Association gathered outside the court, chanting 'Justice for Harish' and pressing for systemic changes to mitigate work-related stress.

One protester voiced the collective grief and call for change, stressing the importance of open communication concerning workload burdens within the judiciary. In a separate incident that echoes Harish's tragic death, a 50-year-old man named Parvinder Singh reportedly died by suicide on January 4, after jumping from the Le Meridien Hotel in New Delhi.

(With inputs from agencies.)

