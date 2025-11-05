Victory in New York: Zohran Mamdani's Historic Upset
Zohran Mamdani triumphed in the New York City mayoral election, defeating former Governor Andrew Cuomo. He declared this win as a break from a 'political dynasty', evoking Jawaharlal Nehru in his victory speech, marking it as a momentous shift from old politics to new transformative governance.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 05-11-2025 10:35 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 10:35 IST
In a landmark election, Zohran Mamdani emerged victorious in the New York City mayoral race, ending a political era by defeating seasoned politician Andrew Cuomo.
Mamdani's triumph has been viewed as a revolutionary change, echoing global sentiments for fresh political approaches.
He evoked Jawaharlal Nehru's words to signify this shift from past to future politics, inspiring hope among New Yorkers.
(With inputs from agencies.)
A moment comes rarely in history when we step out from old to new, says Mamdani quoting Jawaharlal Nehru.
