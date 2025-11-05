Victory in New York: Zohran Mamdani's Historic Upset

In a landmark election, Zohran Mamdani emerged victorious in the New York City mayoral race, ending a political era by defeating seasoned politician Andrew Cuomo.

Mamdani's triumph has been viewed as a revolutionary change, echoing global sentiments for fresh political approaches.

He evoked Jawaharlal Nehru's words to signify this shift from past to future politics, inspiring hope among New Yorkers.

