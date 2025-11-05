Contested Claims: Rahul Gandhi's Allegations on Haryana's Electoral Integrity

In a recent press conference, Rahul Gandhi accused the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) of manipulating the electoral process during the last Haryana Assembly polls. He alleged significant voter fraud, citing 5.21 lakh duplicate votes, 93,174 invalid entries, and 19.26 lakh bulk voters.

The Election Commission, however, dismissed these allegations, stating no appeals were filed against the electoral rolls in Haryana. A source from the commission questioned the lack of claims or objections from the Indian National Congress (INC) during the voter list revision process.

This controversy has placed booth-level agents, responsible for monitoring voting processes on behalf of political parties, under scrutiny for potentially overlooking these supposed irregularities during the election.

(With inputs from agencies.)