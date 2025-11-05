Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarm Over Alleged Voter Fraud in Haryana
Rahul Gandhi accused Haryana of voter fraud, claiming 1 in 8 voters are fake. With elections looming in Bihar, he presented evidence suggesting 25 lakh fake voters exist in Haryana. His claims include discrepancies in postal votes and reports of manipulation to sway electoral outcomes.
In a startling allegation, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has claimed that 1 in every 8 voters in Haryana is fraudulent. Addressing a press conference titled 'H files,' Gandhi insisted on having clear evidence of voter manipulation, pointing out discrepancies between postal and booth votes.
Gandhi revealed that a calculated scheme was orchestrated to sabotage Congress's anticipated victory, citing differences in exit polls and actual voting outcomes. He urged young voters to scrutinize and comprehend these claims, emphasizing their impact on India's democratic future.
Highlighting the case of a woman who allegedly voted 22 times, Gandhi claimed this malpractice is widespread, involving up to 25 lakh similar cases. Such allegations paint a troubling picture of electoral integrity in Haryana and the broader political landscape.
