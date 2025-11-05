Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarm Over Alleged Voter Fraud in Haryana

Rahul Gandhi accused Haryana of voter fraud, claiming 1 in 8 voters are fake. With elections looming in Bihar, he presented evidence suggesting 25 lakh fake voters exist in Haryana. His claims include discrepancies in postal votes and reports of manipulation to sway electoral outcomes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 13:11 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 13:11 IST
Rahul Gandhi Raises Alarm Over Alleged Voter Fraud in Haryana
Congress MP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a startling allegation, Congress MP Rahul Gandhi has claimed that 1 in every 8 voters in Haryana is fraudulent. Addressing a press conference titled 'H files,' Gandhi insisted on having clear evidence of voter manipulation, pointing out discrepancies between postal and booth votes.

Gandhi revealed that a calculated scheme was orchestrated to sabotage Congress's anticipated victory, citing differences in exit polls and actual voting outcomes. He urged young voters to scrutinize and comprehend these claims, emphasizing their impact on India's democratic future.

Highlighting the case of a woman who allegedly voted 22 times, Gandhi claimed this malpractice is widespread, involving up to 25 lakh similar cases. Such allegations paint a troubling picture of electoral integrity in Haryana and the broader political landscape.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Obstacles we are facing are temporary, will shatter all of them, says TVK chief Vijay at party meet.

Obstacles we are facing are temporary, will shatter all of them, says TVK ch...

 India
2
Galgotias University Hosts Prestigious IEEE Symposium, Advances in Global University Rankings

Galgotias University Hosts Prestigious IEEE Symposium, Advances in Global Un...

 India
3
Priyanka Gandhi's Fiery Rally: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation and Promises for Bihar's Future

Priyanka Gandhi's Fiery Rally: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation and Pro...

 India
4
2026 TN Assembly polls: The contest is between only two-- TVK and DMK, says Vijay in party meet near Chennai.

2026 TN Assembly polls: The contest is between only two-- TVK and DMK, says ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025