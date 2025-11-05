Priyanka Gandhi's Fiery Rally: Allegations of Electoral Manipulation and Promises for Bihar's Future
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the NDA of attempting to manipulate Bihar's elections and claimed 65 lakh names were removed from voter rolls. At a rally, she equated the current political climate to the British Raj and voiced doubts about future elections. Promises of jobs and healthcare were made.
- Country:
- India
In a powerful rally at Valmiki Nagar, Congress leader Priyanka Gandhi Vadra accused the NDA of plotting to seize power in Bihar through 'vote theft.' She claimed the staggering deletion of 65 lakh names, including women's, from electoral rolls.
Drawing comparisons between today's political environment and the British Raj, Vadra voiced fears over the future of elections in India. She referenced her brother Rahul Gandhi's exposé on electoral irregularities in Haryana, adding urgency to her warnings.
Vadra offered hope by pledging job creation and healthcare initiatives if the INDIA bloc comes to power, criticizing the NDA's prioritization of Gujarat's factory development. She urged Biharis to defy the suppression, alleging high costs and taxes are crippling farmers and youth migration.
(With inputs from agencies.)
