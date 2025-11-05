Left Menu

Electoral Fraud Allegations: The Controversy Surrounding India's Voter Integrity

Aaditya Thackeray, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader, supports Rahul Gandhi’s claims of electoral fraud by the Election Commission favoring BJP. Allegations include manipulating voter lists and using fake IDs, highlighting compromised voter integrity in Haryana and Maharashtra elections. This issue calls for nationwide awareness for democratically conducted elections.

Updated: 05-11-2025 15:14 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:14 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray has voiced support for Rahul Gandhi's recent allegations of widespread voter fraud in Indian elections. Gandhi accuses the Election Commission of facilitating 'vote theft' to help the BJP capture political power, a claim he substantiated with detailed electoral list anomalies.

Thackeray emphasizes that the issue surpasses partisan politics, highlighting the fundamental significance of every citizen's vote. He calls on the public to scrutinize Gandhi's presentation, which he says displays how skewed voter lists devalue the votes of genuine participants in the democratic process.

The allegations, which particularly cite recent Haryana assembly elections, suggest fraudulent outcomes influenced by manipulated voter lists, including claims of doctored identities. Thackeray has also brought similar concerns from Maharashtra elections to the fore, urging for transparent elections rooted in democratic fairness and constitutional integrity.

