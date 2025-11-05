Tis Hazari Court Denies Bail in Major Drug Seizure Case

The Tis Hazari Court has denied bail to Bharat Kumar, an accused in a significant drug trafficking case. Kumar allegedly traveled from Mumbai to Delhi to collect illicit substances from co-accused Tushar Goyal, acting on the instructions of the absconding co-accused, Vikas Mane.

Special Judge (NDPS) Virender Singh dismissed the bail plea, citing the circumstances and the evidence presented by the prosecution. Judge Singh expressed that granting bail at this stage was not appropriate, considering the volume of drugs seized and the accused's proximity to the crime scene at the time of the raid conducted on October 1 and 2, 2024.

The defense argued for the accused's release on the grounds of insufficient direct links and lack of financial transactions with the co-accused. Despite the completion of the investigation and no criminal history for Bharat Kumar, the court upheld the prosecution's findings of Kumar's involvement in trafficking over a ton of cocaine and marijuana, reinforcing judicial custody.