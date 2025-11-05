Left Menu

AIADMK Unity Meeting: A Strategic Gathering

The AIADMK, the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu, held a crucial meeting of district secretaries on Wednesday under the leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami. This meeting is particularly important following the expulsion of veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan, showcasing the party's strategic moves amid internal changes.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Chennai | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:29 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:29 IST
AIADMK Unity Meeting: A Strategic Gathering
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the primary opposition party in Tamil Nadu's Assembly, convened a pivotal meeting on Wednesday. Gathered at the 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai', the session was led by Party General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.

Earlier that day, Edappadi Palaniswami received a warm welcome from party cadres, signifying internal support, as he reached the headquarters. He, along with senior AIADMK leaders, paid respects with floral tributes to the statues of M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, figures of immense historical importance to the party.

This meeting holds considerable significance given its timing; it follows the expulsion of long-standing leader K A Sengottaiyan. Sengottaiyan, aged 77, represents the Gobichettipalayam constituency in Erode district, making his expulsion a notable event reflecting strategic shifts within AIADMK ranks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Pacer Akash Deep also recalled to Test fold, replaces Prasidh Krishna in 15-man squad.

Pacer Akash Deep also recalled to Test fold, replaces Prasidh Krishna in 15-...

 Global
2
Tragic Loss in Kerala: Baby Girl's Mysterious Death Raises Questions

Tragic Loss in Kerala: Baby Girl's Mysterious Death Raises Questions

 India
3
India's Top Leather Bag Brands: Elegance Meets Functionality

India's Top Leather Bag Brands: Elegance Meets Functionality

 India
4
Zohran Mamdani: From Kampala to New York's Political Vanguard

Zohran Mamdani: From Kampala to New York's Political Vanguard

 Uganda

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025