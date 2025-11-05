AIADMK Unity Meeting: A Strategic Gathering

The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the primary opposition party in Tamil Nadu's Assembly, convened a pivotal meeting on Wednesday. Gathered at the 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai', the session was led by Party General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.

Earlier that day, Edappadi Palaniswami received a warm welcome from party cadres, signifying internal support, as he reached the headquarters. He, along with senior AIADMK leaders, paid respects with floral tributes to the statues of M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, figures of immense historical importance to the party.

This meeting holds considerable significance given its timing; it follows the expulsion of long-standing leader K A Sengottaiyan. Sengottaiyan, aged 77, represents the Gobichettipalayam constituency in Erode district, making his expulsion a notable event reflecting strategic shifts within AIADMK ranks.

