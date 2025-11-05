AIADMK Unity Meeting: A Strategic Gathering
The AIADMK, the main opposition party of Tamil Nadu, held a crucial meeting of district secretaries on Wednesday under the leadership of Edappadi Palaniswami. This meeting is particularly important following the expulsion of veteran leader K A Sengottaiyan, showcasing the party's strategic moves amid internal changes.
The All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK), the primary opposition party in Tamil Nadu's Assembly, convened a pivotal meeting on Wednesday. Gathered at the 'Puratchi Thalaivar MGR Maaligai', the session was led by Party General Secretary Edappadi Palaniswami.
Earlier that day, Edappadi Palaniswami received a warm welcome from party cadres, signifying internal support, as he reached the headquarters. He, along with senior AIADMK leaders, paid respects with floral tributes to the statues of M G Ramachandran and J Jayalalithaa, figures of immense historical importance to the party.
This meeting holds considerable significance given its timing; it follows the expulsion of long-standing leader K A Sengottaiyan. Sengottaiyan, aged 77, represents the Gobichettipalayam constituency in Erode district, making his expulsion a notable event reflecting strategic shifts within AIADMK ranks.
