Triumphant Democrats: Zohran Mamdani Leads Historic Wins

In a significant political shift, Democrats, led by figures like Zohran Mamdani, clinched major victories in the latest elections, marking a new era in party leadership.

Former Presidents Bill Clinton and Barack Obama praised the progressive visions of these leaders, with Mamdani emerging as New York City's new mayor. Fellow Democrats Mikie Sherrill and Abigail Spanberger also secured historic wins in New Jersey and Virginia.

A record voter turnout in New York further underscored the momentum, attributed partly to Mamdani's dynamic campaign, while Hillary Clinton emphasized the unprecedented achievements of Democratic women in these elections.

(With inputs from agencies.)