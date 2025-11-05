Left Menu

Hungary's Bold Bid: Economic and Energy Ties with the U.S.

Hungary seeks a groundbreaking economic and energy deal with the U.S. President Donald Trump during a meeting with Prime Minister Viktor Orban. Orban aims to persuade Trump to exempt Hungary from U.S. sanctions on Russian oil, showcasing Hungary's strategic attempt to strengthen bilateral ties.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Budapest | Updated: 05-11-2025 17:07 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 17:07 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Hungary

Hungary is poised to finalize a significant economic and energy package with the United States during an imminent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, disclosed Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Slated for Friday in Washington, this meeting provides an opportunity for Orban to encourage Trump to grant Hungary an exemption from the standing U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian oil.

The move is part of Hungary's strategic agenda to solidify economic and energy ties with the United States, an effort that underscores the country's determination to bolster its international partnerships.

