Hungary's Bold Bid: Economic and Energy Ties with the U.S.

Hungary is poised to finalize a significant economic and energy package with the United States during an imminent meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban, disclosed Hungary's Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto.

Slated for Friday in Washington, this meeting provides an opportunity for Orban to encourage Trump to grant Hungary an exemption from the standing U.S. sanctions imposed on Russian oil.

The move is part of Hungary's strategic agenda to solidify economic and energy ties with the United States, an effort that underscores the country's determination to bolster its international partnerships.