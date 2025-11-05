Yogi Adityanath Calls Opposition 'Ram Drohi' in Bihar Election Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar, accusing them of being 'betrayers of Lord Ram'. Speaking at rallies in Wazirganj and Sasaram assembly segments, Adityanath compared the ruling NDA's coalition to the 'Pandavas' of Mahabharat fame, declaring them resolute in their pursuit of electoral victory.

During his address, Adityanath invoked memories of the 1990 Ayodhya police firing which occurred under the chief ministership of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and criticized a Congress-led UPA government affidavit to the Supreme Court that claimed a lack of evidence for Lord Ram's existence. He argued that such 'Ram drohis' could usher in instability and 'jungle raj' in Bihar.

While rallying support, Yogi Adityanath also assured the public of strict action on crime, citing the investigation into a tragic rape-murder case in Varanasi involving a local girl from BHU. 'Those who harm our daughters will face severe consequences,' he warned, in an effort to reinforce BJP's tough stance on law and order.

