Left Menu

Yogi Adityanath Calls Opposition 'Ram Drohi' in Bihar Election Rally

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath criticized the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar for allegedly betraying Lord Ram. Speaking at rallies in the poll-bound state, he equated the NDA alliance to the Pandavas, asserting their determination for an electoral triumph, and alluded to past controversies and local crime incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:06 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:06 IST
Yogi Adityanath Calls Opposition 'Ram Drohi' in Bihar Election Rally
Yogi Adityanath
  • Country:
  • India

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Wednesday launched a scathing attack on the opposition INDIA bloc in Bihar, accusing them of being 'betrayers of Lord Ram'. Speaking at rallies in Wazirganj and Sasaram assembly segments, Adityanath compared the ruling NDA's coalition to the 'Pandavas' of Mahabharat fame, declaring them resolute in their pursuit of electoral victory.

During his address, Adityanath invoked memories of the 1990 Ayodhya police firing which occurred under the chief ministership of late Mulayam Singh Yadav, and criticized a Congress-led UPA government affidavit to the Supreme Court that claimed a lack of evidence for Lord Ram's existence. He argued that such 'Ram drohis' could usher in instability and 'jungle raj' in Bihar.

While rallying support, Yogi Adityanath also assured the public of strict action on crime, citing the investigation into a tragic rape-murder case in Varanasi involving a local girl from BHU. 'Those who harm our daughters will face severe consequences,' he warned, in an effort to reinforce BJP's tough stance on law and order.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Boundary Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in Odisha Villages

Boundary Dispute Sparks Violent Clash in Odisha Villages

 India
2
India and New Zealand Pledge to Strengthen Economic Ties Through Comprehensive Free Trade Agreement

India and New Zealand Pledge to Strengthen Economic Ties Through Comprehensi...

 New Zealand
3
Majuli's Tuni River: From Neglect to Vibrant Tourism Hub

Majuli's Tuni River: From Neglect to Vibrant Tourism Hub

 India
4
Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for Driver Continues

Tragic Collision on Dwarka Expressway: Two Dead, Four Injured as Search for ...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025