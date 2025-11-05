Democratic Surge: Shocking Wins Redefine U.S. Political Landscape

In a surprising political shift, Democrats have claimed significant victories in the latest U.S. elections. Zohran Mamdani, a Democratic socialist, has been elected as the mayor of New York City, overturning expectations and challenging long-standing political hierarchies.

Mikie Sherrill, another Democrat, secured the governorship of New Jersey, as Abigail Spanberger was elected Virginia's governor. The elections mark a decisive moment for the Democratic party, showcasing a growing surge against established political norms and, notably, former President Donald Trump's influence.

Trump attributed the Republican defeats to his absence from the ballot and an enduring government shutdown, now the longest in history. In response, he called for voter reforms. Meanwhile, Mamdani's victory speech called for hope and change, challenging Trump-era policies and emphasizing power to the people.

(With inputs from agencies.)