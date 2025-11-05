Left Menu

Building Bridges: New Zealand-India Trade Talks Focus on Immigration and Defence

Devdiscourse News Desk | Auckland | Updated: 05-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 18:52 IST
On Wednesday, New Zealand Prime Minister Christopher Luxon highlighted the essence of fostering people-to-people ties and labor mobility discussions as pivotal in the proposed free trade agreement with India. Luxon noted the increasing interest from Indian students in New Zealand education amid tightened visa policies in the US and Canada.

Luxon, during a media briefing with Commerce and Industry Minister Piyush Goyal, emphasized strengthening bilateral relationships not just through trade but also by exploring opportunities in defense and security sectors. Goyal's four-day visit aimed at advancing the FTA negotiations underscores the strategic importance for both nations.

The talks also touched on easing immigration processes. Luxon remarked on New Zealand's initiatives to improve people-welcoming policies while acknowledging the immigration challenges faced by India. Both leaders expressed mutual desire to align protocols ensuring stability and security in the Indo-Pacific region.

(With inputs from agencies.)

