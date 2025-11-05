Left Menu

Chaturvedi Supports Rahul Gandhi's Claims of Voter Fraud in Haryana Elections

Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi supports Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's accusations of voter fraud in Haryana elections, alleging BJP's collusion with Election Commission. Chaturvedi insists systematic manipulation, with claims of 25 lakh fake voters. Election Commission counters, questioning lack of objections and appeals during voter list revisions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 20:36 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 20:36 IST
Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant development, Shiv Sena (UBT) MP Priyanka Chaturvedi has come forward to endorse Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's alarming allegations of large-scale voter fraud in the recent Haryana Assembly elections. Chaturvedi claims a collusion between the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and the Election Commission, raising serious concerns about the integrity of the electoral process.

Chaturvedi highlighted a specific case, as brought to light by Gandhi, where a woman purportedly cast her vote 22 times across different polling booths. The photograph linked to her identity was revealed to be a stock image of a Brazilian model, further intensifying suspicions of systematic voter malpractice. Chaturvedi called for an immediate response from the Election Commission, accusing it of adhering to 'scripts' allegedly prepared by the BJP headquarters.

As the tension surrounding the allegations escalates, Chaturvedi stated that the Maha Vikas Aghadi (MVA) and the Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) are prepared to reveal evidence of fake votes in Maharashtra's upcoming 2024 Assembly elections. Meanwhile, the Election Commission has denied substantial irregularities, drawing attention to the absence of objections from Congress polling agents during questioning periods and their failure to file claims or appeals regarding alleged duplicate voters.

(With inputs from agencies.)

