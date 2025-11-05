BJP's Ajay Alok Criticizes Rahul Gandhi's Voter Fraud Allegations

Bharatiya Janata Party national spokesperson Ajay Alok on Wednesday dismissed Congress MP Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'voter fraud' in the upcoming 2024 Haryana assembly elections, accusing him of repeating ineffectual tactics.

Ajay Alok, speaking to ANI, stated that Gandhi's claims served as an implicit acknowledgment of a foreseen defeat in the Bihar assembly elections, scheduled for November 6 and 11. He further accused Gandhi of inciting the younger generation, particularly Gen Z.

Despite Gandhi's assertions that one in eight Haryana voters is fraudulent, Alok criticized his characterization of systemic fraud, framing it as a distraction tactic. Meanwhile, Gandhi, addressing Haryana residents, underlined the youth's potential to preserve democracy and highlighted evidence supposedly pointing to voter list discrepancies.

Gandhi addressed allegations of voter list tampering in Haryana at his 'H Files' press conference, urging India's youth to safeguard democratic integrity with truth and non-violence. His statements questioned the Election Commission's credibility, with a direct appeal to Gen Z's understanding of their future's stake in India's democracy.

(With inputs from agencies.)