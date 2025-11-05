Germany's Steel Industry: A Pillar of Prosperity

German Chancellor Friedrich Merz underscored the vital role of the steel industry in Germany's economy on Wednesday. This message comes just before a key summit with leaders from the steel sector.

Merz highlighted the industry's importance in a post on X, stressing that a competitive, future-proof, and modern steel industry is essential for the nation.

He remarked that the sector is instrumental in securing jobs, supporting value chains, and sustaining Germany's prosperity.

