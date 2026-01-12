Left Menu

Hindutva Debate Sparks Controversy as Leaders Clash Over Ideologies

Spiritual and political leaders have clashed over Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks on Hindutva, with BJP figures criticizing Aiyar's views as a colonial mindset, while Aiyar differentiates Hinduism as a spiritual path and Hindutva as a political agenda. The debate underscores a divide within Indian religious and political discourse.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 12-01-2026 22:02 IST | Created: 12-01-2026 22:02 IST
Hindutva Debate Sparks Controversy as Leaders Clash Over Ideologies
Spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On Monday, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur publicly denounced Congress figure Mani Shankar Aiyar's contentious comments on Hindutva, asserting that Hindus should uphold and safeguard their religion. Thakur emphasized the importance of Hindus feeling secure, noting a widespread awakening among them.

The remarks have ignited a fierce backlash from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, who have lambasted Aiyar for possessing what they term a "colonial mindset." BJP representative Narayanan Thirupathy went so far as to label Aiyar a "British agent," claiming that the Congress party is inherently "Hindu virodhi," or anti-Hindu. He implored Aiyar to consult the works of Swami Vivekananda and RSS head Mohan Bhagwat for insight into Hindu philosophy.

Adding to the criticism, BJP MLA Bhavana Bohra pointed to Aiyar's historical affiliations to question his integrity, contrasting the approaches of Congress during its leadership with the current administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This controversy follows Aiyar's previous declarations at the Calcutta Debating Society, which included sharp critiques of Savarkar's ideology and a comparison between Hinduism and Hindutva.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

Tensions Escalate as US-Iran Relations Reach Boiling Point

 Global
2
Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heritage Highlighted

Historic Mississippi Synagogue Targeted in Arson Attack: Ties to Jewish Heri...

 United States
3
Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

Record Highs: S&P 500 and Dow Soar Amid Legal Tensions

 Global
4
Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishments

Senator Kelly Fights Back: A Battle for Free Speech Against Pentagon Punishm...

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Digitalization redefines work without triggering job collapse

Vaccines advance, but hesitancy threatens global immunization gains

Educated consumers are the strongest weapon against financial scams

Women’s ethical concerns are slowing generative AI adoption

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026