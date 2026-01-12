Hindutva Debate Sparks Controversy as Leaders Clash Over Ideologies
Spiritual and political leaders have clashed over Mani Shankar Aiyar's remarks on Hindutva, with BJP figures criticizing Aiyar's views as a colonial mindset, while Aiyar differentiates Hinduism as a spiritual path and Hindutva as a political agenda. The debate underscores a divide within Indian religious and political discourse.
On Monday, spiritual leader Devkinandan Thakur publicly denounced Congress figure Mani Shankar Aiyar's contentious comments on Hindutva, asserting that Hindus should uphold and safeguard their religion. Thakur emphasized the importance of Hindus feeling secure, noting a widespread awakening among them.
The remarks have ignited a fierce backlash from Bharatiya Janata Party leaders, who have lambasted Aiyar for possessing what they term a "colonial mindset." BJP representative Narayanan Thirupathy went so far as to label Aiyar a "British agent," claiming that the Congress party is inherently "Hindu virodhi," or anti-Hindu. He implored Aiyar to consult the works of Swami Vivekananda and RSS head Mohan Bhagwat for insight into Hindu philosophy.
Adding to the criticism, BJP MLA Bhavana Bohra pointed to Aiyar's historical affiliations to question his integrity, contrasting the approaches of Congress during its leadership with the current administration under Prime Minister Narendra Modi. This controversy follows Aiyar's previous declarations at the Calcutta Debating Society, which included sharp critiques of Savarkar's ideology and a comparison between Hinduism and Hindutva.
