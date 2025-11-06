Widow of Slain Mayor Takes Charge Amid Michoacan Turmoil

In a tragic turn of events in Michoacan, Grecia Quiroz will assume the mayoral duties of Uruapan following the assassination of her husband, Carlos Manzo. The change in leadership follows widespread calls for justice after the violent incident.

Carlos Manzo was shot by a hooded gunman during the Day of the Dead celebrations, an attack that has underscored the ongoing violence linked to organized crime in the region. Known for his vocal criticisms of the federal government's handling of organized crime, Manzo's death has sparked national outrage.

Quiroz pledges to continue her husband's mission against the powerful drug cartels. Meanwhile, protests have erupted, demanding accountability. Authorities have intensified their investigation, making arrests in connection with the murder, as public pressure mounts for a resolution.

(With inputs from agencies.)