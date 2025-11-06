Left Menu

Widow of Slain Mayor Takes Charge Amid Michoacan Turmoil

Grecia Quiroz is set to succeed her husband, Carlos Manzo, as mayor of Uruapan, following his assassination during a Day of the Dead event in Michoacan. Quiroz promises to continue Manzo's fight against organized crime that has plagued the region, especially in the avocado sector. Protests demanding justice have erupted throughout the state.

In a tragic turn of events in Michoacan, Grecia Quiroz will assume the mayoral duties of Uruapan following the assassination of her husband, Carlos Manzo. The change in leadership follows widespread calls for justice after the violent incident.

Carlos Manzo was shot by a hooded gunman during the Day of the Dead celebrations, an attack that has underscored the ongoing violence linked to organized crime in the region. Known for his vocal criticisms of the federal government's handling of organized crime, Manzo's death has sparked national outrage.

Quiroz pledges to continue her husband's mission against the powerful drug cartels. Meanwhile, protests have erupted, demanding accountability. Authorities have intensified their investigation, making arrests in connection with the murder, as public pressure mounts for a resolution.

