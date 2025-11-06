Left Menu

U.S. Diplomacy and Cuban Democracy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio met Cuban dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia to discuss the importance of advocacy in Cuba's pro-democracy movement. Garcia, currently exiled in the U.S., received encouragement for his continued efforts towards Cuban democratic reforms from the American diplomatic mission.

Marco Rubio
  • Country:
  • United States

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting on Wednesday with Cuban dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia, emphasizing the ongoing relevance of advocacy for Cuba's pro-democracy movement.

The State Department highlighted Rubio's message that such advocacy 'remains critical' to the future of democracy in Cuba.

Ferrer Garcia, who now lives in exile in the United States, discussed his efforts and received support for pushing forward democratic ideals within the Cuban populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)

