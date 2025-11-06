U.S. Diplomacy and Cuban Democracy

U.S. Secretary of State Marco Rubio held a meeting on Wednesday with Cuban dissident Jose Daniel Ferrer Garcia, emphasizing the ongoing relevance of advocacy for Cuba's pro-democracy movement.

The State Department highlighted Rubio's message that such advocacy 'remains critical' to the future of democracy in Cuba.

Ferrer Garcia, who now lives in exile in the United States, discussed his efforts and received support for pushing forward democratic ideals within the Cuban populace.

(With inputs from agencies.)