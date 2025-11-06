North Korea Bids Farewell to Patriotic Statesman Kim Yong Nam

North Korea's supreme leader, Kim Jong Un, presided over the state funeral of Kim Yong Nam, the nation's long-serving ceremonial head, who died at the age of 97. This poignant event underscored Kim Yong Nam's influential role in the country's governance.

The funeral procession was marked by a gathering of 100 senior officials and family members, as Kim Yong Nam's coffin traveled through Pyongyang. Citizens paid their respects along the route, demonstrating the deep respect held for the statesman who was not part of the ruling dynasty.

Kim Yong Nam was pivotal in North Korea's diplomatic engagements, notably participating alongside Kim Jong Un's sister in an overture to South Korea during the 2018 Winter Olympics. Despite these efforts faltering in 2019, his contributions to the state remained significant until health issues led to his passing.

(With inputs from agencies.)