Left Menu

Singing Democracy: Vaishali's IAS Officer Inspires Voters with Melodies

Varsha Singh, an IAS officer in Vaishali, Bihar, uses song to encourage voting. Singing in the local dialect, she urges residents to participate in the democratic process. Her efforts, especially in the historically significant region of Vaishali, aim to increase voter turnout in the upcoming assembly elections.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hajipur | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:03 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:03 IST
Singing Democracy: Vaishali's IAS Officer Inspires Voters with Melodies
  • Country:
  • India

Amid the charged atmosphere of the Bihar assembly elections, an IAS officer has become notable for her unique approach to voter engagement. Varsha Singh, the District Magistrate of Vaishali, is using melodic appeals to inspire constituents to vote.

Through songs in the local Bajjika dialect, Singh urges citizens to prioritize voting as their civic duty. Her initiative aims to increase the previous turnout of 58 percent, emphasizing the democratic 'festival' spirit. Notably, her approach targets women, urging community participation.

Vaishali's historical prominence as the world's first republic lends context to Singh's campaign. The region's legacy in democratic governance amplifies the importance of her message, connecting ancient democratic roots with modern electoral processes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Shanghai's Stock Surge: Tech Self-Sufficiency Ignites Market Optimism

Shanghai's Stock Surge: Tech Self-Sufficiency Ignites Market Optimism

 Global
2
SERES Group's Record-Breaking IPO: Paving the Future of Chinese Luxury NEVs

SERES Group's Record-Breaking IPO: Paving the Future of Chinese Luxury NEVs

 China
3
Intense Battle at JNUSU Elections: Left Unity vs ABVP

Intense Battle at JNUSU Elections: Left Unity vs ABVP

 India
4
South African Citizens Trapped as Mercenaries in Ukraine

South African Citizens Trapped as Mercenaries in Ukraine

 South Africa

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025