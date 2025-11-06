Left Menu

Intense Battle at JNUSU Elections: Left Unity vs ABVP

As the JNUSU election count progresses, Left Unity leads in key positions against ABVP, with Aditi Mishra heading the presidential race. The elections reflect campus ideological divides. Final results are expected on Thursday night, with 1,500 votes yet to be counted and high student turnout observed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:20 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:20 IST
Intense Battle at JNUSU Elections: Left Unity vs ABVP
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections are in a fierce battle with Left Unity and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad locked in a neck-and-neck contest for the top positions. Aditi Mishra from Left Unity leads in the presidential race with 1,375 votes, overshadowing ABVP's Vikas Patel and PSA's Shinde Vijayalakshmi.

In another significant race, K Gopika Babu, a Left Unity candidate, maintains a commanding lead in the vice-presidential contest, while ABVP's Tanya Kumari trails behind. The general secretary spot sees ABVP's Rajeshwar Kant Dubey slightly ahead of Left Unity's Sunil Yadav, while the joint secretary race remains extremely close.

About 1,500 votes are yet to be counted, with full results anticipated by Thursday night. The election, featuring a 67 percent voter turnout, underscores the prevailing ideological divisions on campus, mainly between the Left Unity coalition and the RSS-backed ABVP.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Triumph: Indian Women Rewrite Cricket Legacy

Historic Triumph: Indian Women Rewrite Cricket Legacy

 India
2
Bihar Assembly Elections: A Tale of Democracy's Resilience

Bihar Assembly Elections: A Tale of Democracy's Resilience

 India
3
Karnataka HC directs govt to approach single judge bench on matter involving curbs on activities in public spaces.

Karnataka HC directs govt to approach single judge bench on matter involving...

 India
4
Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025