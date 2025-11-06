Intense Battle at JNUSU Elections: Left Unity vs ABVP

The Jawaharlal Nehru University Students' Union elections are in a fierce battle with Left Unity and Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad locked in a neck-and-neck contest for the top positions. Aditi Mishra from Left Unity leads in the presidential race with 1,375 votes, overshadowing ABVP's Vikas Patel and PSA's Shinde Vijayalakshmi.

In another significant race, K Gopika Babu, a Left Unity candidate, maintains a commanding lead in the vice-presidential contest, while ABVP's Tanya Kumari trails behind. The general secretary spot sees ABVP's Rajeshwar Kant Dubey slightly ahead of Left Unity's Sunil Yadav, while the joint secretary race remains extremely close.

About 1,500 votes are yet to be counted, with full results anticipated by Thursday night. The election, featuring a 67 percent voter turnout, underscores the prevailing ideological divisions on campus, mainly between the Left Unity coalition and the RSS-backed ABVP.

(With inputs from agencies.)