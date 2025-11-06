BJP's Sanjay Saraogi Predicts NDA Victory in Bihar Elections
BJP's Sanjay Saraogi is confident of an NDA win in the Bihar assembly elections, citing strong voter support for Modi and Nitish's leadership. With five victories under his belt, Saraogi is optimistic about securing a sixth term from the Darbhanga constituency, a BJP stronghold.
- Country:
- India
Bharatiya Janata Party's seasoned politician, Sanjay Saraogi, has expressed strong confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's prospects in the Bihar assembly elections. The five-time MLA from Darbhanga emphasized that the electorate is backing the leadership duo of Prime Minister Modi and state leader Nitish Kumar.
Saraogi, known for his consistent electoral success in Darbhanga, is optimistic that the public's push for development will translate into a decisive mandate for the NDA. As a veteran candidate, he is prepared to extend his streak with a sixth consecutive win amid stiff competition from rivals Vikasheel Insaan Party and Jan Suraaj.
The first phase of polling witnessed varied voter turnout across districts, with Saharsa leading. Despite challenges, voting procedures were carried out smoothly, setting the stage for potential shifts in Bihar's political landscape. With a significant number of young and female voters participating, the Haryana elections reflect democratic dynamism.
(With inputs from agencies.)
