Trump to Boycott G20 Summit, Criticizes South Africa's Membership

US President Donald Trump declared he will not participate in the upcoming G20 Summit in South Africa, challenging the country's place in the group of leading economies.

Set to take place in Johannesburg from November 22 to 23, this marks the first G20 meeting on African soil, as South Africa holds the presidency. Trump stated his decision at the America Business Forum in Miami, citing issues with South Africa's current state.

The US will assume the G20 presidency from South Africa in December 2025. Trump also took the opportunity to critique New York City Mayor-elect, highlighting Miami as a refuge from communist oppression.

(With inputs from agencies.)