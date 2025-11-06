Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1: Women's Surge and Calls for Change

In the bustling atmosphere of Bihar's ongoing assembly elections, a significant number of women voters have shown up, affirming their confidence in Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership. Janata Dal (United) working president, Sanjay Jha, highlighted this surge as a testament to the women's faith in the NDA's governance.

Accompanied by a select group, Bihar's CM Nitish Kumar cast his vote in Bakhtiyarpur, joining the chorus of politicians eager to exercise their democratic rights. Meanwhile, opposition leader Lalu Prasad Yadav stirred the political pot, urging a shift after two decades of NDA rule, backing his son, Tejashwi Yadav, as a beacon of youth-driven governance.

Amid tight security, the first phase of voting covers 121 constituencies, as leaders like Deputy CM Samrat Choudhary and BJP's Lakhisarai candidate stepped up to cast their ballots. With polling set from 7 am to 6 pm, except in areas with restricted hours due to security concerns, the electoral process underscores Bihar's vibrant democratic engagement.